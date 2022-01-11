The Franchise Tax Board kicked off the 2022 tax filing season last week, offering Californians tips on how to avoid tax scams, claim cash-back tax credits, file a return for free and more.
“We encourage Californians to use FTB’s online services, including free e-filing, and to file as early as possible for a faster refund,” State Controller and FTB chair Betty T. Yee said in a press release issued Jan. 5.
The FTB began accepting state tax returns Jan. 3.
How to qualify for tax credits
Californians with income up to $30,000 may qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC). Those who are eligible for CalEITC and have a child age 5 or younger also may receive up to $1,000 from the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC). In addition, people earning less than $57,414 may qualify for the federal EITC. Between CalEITC, YCTC and the federal EITC, a family can receive up to $10,888.
CalEITC and YCTC are claimed by filing a state tax return, while the federal EITC is claimed on a federal return filed with the IRS.
“Millions of taxpayers are expected to qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit, and many of them also will get the Young Child Tax Credit,” Yee said. “Combined, these credits can be worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars to California taxpayers and their families.”
For more information on the credits, visit ftb.ca.gov/caleitc.
Homeless hiring credit
California employers can receive a hiring tax credit for each qualified homeless individual they hire. The employer can tentatively make a reservation to claim the credit with FTB; a total of $30 million in credits is available annually. The credit is available for taxable years beginning in 2022 through Dec. 31, 2026.
An employer may receive $2,500 to $10,000 through the tax credit per eligible employee hired, based on hours worked in the taxable year. Employers may claim up to $30,000 of credit per taxable year when filing their tax returns.
For more information, visit ftb.ca.gov and type “homeless hiring credit” in the search field.
Health-care coverage penalties
Californians who did not have qualifying health insurance throughout the year are subject to a penalty of $800 or more when they file their state tax returns. The penalty for a dependent child is half that of an adult; a family of four could face a penalty of $2,400 or more. If you had health coverage in 2021, check the “Full-year health care coverage,” box 92, on your state tax return to avoid penalties.
Residents can get health coverage and financial help at CoveredCA.com. It is important to secure health coverage to avoid penalties when filing tax returns.
For more information, visit ftb.ca.gov and type “health care mandate” in the search field.
Deduction for disaster loss
Taxpayers affected by governor-declared California wildfires may claim a disaster loss as a state tax deduction in the tax year when the disaster occurred. They also may file an amended or original return from the year before the disaster occurred. Upon request, FTB will provide replacement state tax documents at no charge for those who lost them due to a disaster.
For a complete list of disasters declared by the governor, visit ftb.ca.gov and type “disaster loss” in the search field.
Beware of scams
FTB encourages taxpayers to protect themselves from scams. Scammers often prey on taxpayers by impersonating IRS or FTB employees. They may attempt to trick taxpayers into sending money not owed, or into providing personal information that could be used to file fraudulent returns and steal refunds.
Anyone who receives a letter from FTB or the IRS that appears suspicious, should call FTB at (800) 852-5711 or the IRS at (800) 829-1040.
Free tax help, services
Taxpayers may be able to get help with their taxes at no cost. For a list of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program locations throughout California, visit ftb.ca.gov and type “free tax help” in the search field.
FTB offers free electronic filing for state tax returns through CalFile, an easy-to-use tool that enables taxpayers to file directly with FTB and provides instant confirmation. CalFile will be available starting Tuesday. Taxpayers can check if they qualify for CalFile and find a list of other filing options at ftb.ca.gov. Taxpayers also can use FTB’s MyFTB service to view their tax documents, check balances due, send secure messages to FTB staff and more.