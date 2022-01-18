With a new tax season underway, the Franchise Tax Board reminds taxpayers to take steps to protect themselves from scam artists seeking to steal refunds and identities.
“As a new tax year begins, it is important that taxpayers stay vigilant and be aware of the latest tactics scammers use, so they can avoid falling victim to fraud or identity theft,” State Controller Betty T. Yee, chairperson of the FTB, said in a recent press release.
Scammers often prey on taxpayers by impersonating IRS or FTB employees. The most common fraud-related complaints the FTB sees tend to involve a taxpayer receiving a phone call, letter or email asking for their personal information to either release their refund or process their tax return.
While some of these complaints turn out to be based on legitimate requests or calls from the IRS or FTB, taxpayers are encouraged to remain on high alert whenever they receive a request for personal information.
If the FTB or IRS needs to reach a taxpayer to verify a return or discuss a bill, both agencies begin by sending a letter via postal mail. If the taxpayer does not respond, the FTB or IRS may reach out by phone, with courteous agents clearly identifying themselves. Further, neither agency will threaten a taxpayer nor demand immediate tax payment over the phone.
Taxpayers should be suspicious of:
• Phone calls or emails asking for passwords or information about credit cards or bank accounts. FTB and IRS agents never ask for these details.
• Threats to contact local police or other law enforcement if a tax debt is not paid.
• Demands for payment via third-party or pre-paid debit cards.
• Claims that they can settle tax debt for pennies on the dollar. There are legitimate tax professionals who can help you make a valid offer or settlement request.
• Ghost preparers, those who do not sign a tax return they prepare. They will print the return and tell the taxpayer to sign and mail it to the IRS or FTB. For e-filed returns, the ghost will prepare but refuse to digitally sign as the paid preparer, which should raise suspicions.
If you receive a threatening or fishy phone call, simply hang up. If you receive a letter purporting to be from the FTB or the IRS that appears suspicious, call the FTB at (800) 852-5711 or the IRS at (800) 829-1040 to verify authenticity. Taxpayers also may check the “Letters” webpage at ftb.ca.gov or the “Understanding Your IRS Notice or Letter” webpage at irs.gov.
If you receive a suspicious inquiry regarding a tax settlement program with the FTB, call (916) 845-4787.
Taxpayers are urged to report suspected tax scams and identity theft schemes to the FTB as soon as possible, preferably online. The IRS offers a list of common scams and encourages taxpayers to forward phishing scam emails to the IRS at phishing@irs.gov.
Tax preparers have increasingly become targets for cybercriminals. Sophisticated scammers steal personal data from tax preparers and businesses. Preparers and business owners who believe they have been targeted should contact the FTB at (916) 845-7088 and select option 1.
For more information on the FTB, visit ftb.gov.