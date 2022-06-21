Mountain View resident Rajesh Ananth is a children’s author in the morning, a software engineer during his workday and a full-time father. Balancing three jobs is no easy feat, but Ananth said writing has been a rewarding experience.
“I would write from 4 to 7 in the morning. At 7, my life as a software developer, father and husband and everything else starts,” he said. “I started developing a habit that stuck with me, and I was happy about it.”
Ananth said he had difficulty picking what to write about at first, but when his older son Akshur was born, he found a path. He would tell his son bedtime stories with origins in various Indian folktales.
“I would take a small portion of (the folktale), dramatize it and tell it as a story,” Ananth said. “I started feeling that I could create stories with something as a core.”
Published on his website, Ananth’s stories cover serious topics such as the environment. The author said he wants to educate both of his sons about worldwide problems so that one day they will want to take action to help solve them.
“(Children) are our future senators and congressmen. They are potential lawmakers, and I strongly feel the younger generation has to know about (these issues),” Ananth said. “You can’t just jump into ‘I’m running for office’ – the seeds have to be (planted) earlier in your life. I wanted to (encourage) these habits in my own sons.”
Although topics such as fracking could be difficult for an elementary schooler to understand, Ananth said it is essential children learn about the world they live in so they can make wise decisions in the future.
“A lot of bad things happen in
communities that don’t have the resources to fight back, and the kids from those communities should have knowledge of it, even if they don’t know what to do at that point in their lifetime,” he said. “They might be in their 40s running for political office, and they would know, ‘As I was growing up, this thing was happening in my community, and nobody was able to do anything about it, but now I have the power to do something about it.’”
Any lasting change takes a lifetime to form, Ananth added.
“Change doesn’t happen instantly, it has to create some sort of avalanche effect,” he said. “The guy who plants the seed might not be there to see (the impact), but he knows for sure that as long as the plant is being taken care of, at some point, it is going to bear the fruit.”
Ananth writes in both his native language, Tamil, and in English, with some of his work published in Indian magazines.
To read Ananth’s work, visit chuvadi.com.
