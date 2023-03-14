The Los Altos Adult 50+ Program and Tax-Aide are scheduling free tax-return preparation services Monday mornings through April 10 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.

Sponsored by the AARP Foundation, the program focuses on clients with moderate incomes, with a special emphasis on those age 50 and over.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.