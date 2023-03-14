The Los Altos Adult 50+ Program and Tax-Aide are scheduling free tax-return preparation services Monday mornings through April 10 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Sponsored by the AARP Foundation, the program focuses on clients with moderate incomes, with a special emphasis on those age 50 and over.
Trained IRS-certified volunteers meet with clients, review their tax forms and records, then prepare and electronically file both federal and California tax returns.
Tax-Aide also can file extensions with the IRS if a taxpayer does not have all needed tax documents before the tax filing deadline.
To make an appointment or to determine whether your tax return qualifies, call (650) 947-2797.
