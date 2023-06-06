Ask the investors in the WFL, USFL, AAF, AFL, XFL, UFL, WUSA, PCPFL, ABL, WHA, IHL, CISL, MISL, ASL, WLAF, NLL, MLL, WPSL and the dearly departed CBA: How are you going to succeed when you can’t even remember the names of the leagues?

Good luck naming the teams that played in those pro sports leagues – or what the initials stand for.

