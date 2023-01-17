When stormy weather arrives, the question of insurance often comes to mind.
Mudslides, fallen trees, a neighbor’s fallen tree, wind damage, floods, fires, businesses closed, roads closed – nearly every possible situation that can go wrong, has gone bad.
Unfortunately, you often don’t know what your insurance does and doesn’t cover until you actually have a claim denied (or paid).
Q: How do I know what my insurance policy covers?
A: It’s a great question, because many of us have no idea. Every year, most homeowners receive an updated copy of their policy. Take a few minutes to actually read and understand what it says. Then call your insurance agent and specifically ask what is covered and what isn’t covered. Ask as many detailed questions about your plan as possible.
Q: How do I know how much homeowner’s coverage I should have?
A: Discuss with your agent, but from what I see, many homeowners are typically underinsured. Why? The cost to replace your house and all its contents has risen dramatically, and what used to be enough coverage 10 years ago probably isn’t enough now.
Q: How do I protect the contents of my home?
A: Put this on your New Year’s resolution list of to-dos. Search the internet for how to inventory belongings for insurance, and you’ll get a number of good suggestions. Be sure to make a list and document. The more detailed list you come up with, the better. Ideally, you’d have a list of everything – and I do mean everything in your house. I’ll bet I have close to $500 in herbs and spices in my kitchen; it all adds up. Make lists, take photos or videos. If you can find model numbers or receipts, even better. Put it all in one place, make a copy and save it somewhere other than your house. Don’t forget your garage, your shed, your storage unit, your car, your attic, etc. If you do nothing else, take a photo of every side of every room in your house. Open all of the drawers and cabinets so that if you had to, you could make a pretty good list after the fact. Make it a fun project: Get someone to help you, have a glass of wine – you get the idea.
Q: What is often not covered?
A: Earthquake damage is the big one. Typically, you’ll have a separate policy for this. Go to the California Earthquake Authority website (earthquakeauthority.com) for some really good information. It is not as expensive as you might think. The more people who get it, the less expensive it will be for everyone. Flood and water damage may not be covered, so be sure to ask. Damage caused by the work of unlicensed tradespeople may not be covered, so be careful if you do unpermitted large projects.
Q: Why do I need liability insurance on my house?
A: Hopefully you’ll never need to use it but, in the unlikely situation where someone (a guest, a neighbor, a worker, a burglar, etc.) gets injured on your property, your liability insurance will typically kick in and cover you.
Q: Do I need an umbrella policy?
A: It depends on your other assets and other insurance plans. Often, if your estate has accumulated some substantial value, an umbrella policy can be a good idea to protect you and your assets in case something happens, especially if you are underinsured or uninsured. Talk to your financial planner or estate attorney and your insurance agent for some good feedback.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
