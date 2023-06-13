First Republic

JPMorgan Chase won’t confirm if the First Republic Bank branch in Los Altos, above, may be among those closing this year.

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

The future of the First Republic Bank branch in downtown Los Altos remains uncertain after JPMorgan Chase acquired the struggling bank May 1.

JPMorgan Chase is set to close a quarter of the First Republic offices, according to Peter Kelley, JPMorgan Chase and Co. California spokesperson, but isn’t “confirming locations at this time” – or exactly when that will happen.

