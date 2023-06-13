The future of the First Republic Bank branch in downtown Los Altos remains uncertain after JPMorgan Chase acquired the struggling bank May 1.
JPMorgan Chase is set to close a quarter of the First Republic offices, according to Peter Kelley, JPMorgan Chase and Co. California spokesperson, but isn’t “confirming locations at this time” – or exactly when that will happen.
“After a thorough review, we have decided to close 21 former First Republic Preferred Banking Offices by the end of 2023, representing a quarter of the offices we acquired,” he said. “These locations have relatively low transaction volumes and are generally within a short drive from another First Republic office. Clients should expect to continue to receive the same level of service with seamless access to their money.”
Along with the branch at 400 S. San Antonio Road in Los Altos, First Republic has a location just a few miles away in Mountain View. That office is located at 401 San Antonio Road, Suite 68.
