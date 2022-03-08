California families are eligible for billions of dollars in state and federal income tax credits, provided they file before the April 18 deadline.
With a lingering backlog from last tax season, the IRS said taxpayers should expect their refund within 21 days of filing.
United Ways of California and local partners are offering free tax-filing programs for qualified individuals to ensure they can access available programs.
The California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), which ranges from $225 to more than $3,000, is available to families with income up to $30,00 per year. In addition, those who qualify for CalEITC with children under age 6 can file for an additional credit (Young Child Tax Credit) that provides up to $1,000 per child. The federal Child Tax Credit is available to California families regardless of income. Californians who made less than $57,414 are eligible for the federal Earned Income Tax Credit of up to $6,728.
For more information on tax credits, visit myfreetaxes.org.
To find a free tax-filing site, text “taxes” to 211-211.