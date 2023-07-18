Every year, the two-day Los Altos Arts & Wine Festival draws thousands of visitors downtown. While the July event brings visibility and sales success to many of the vendors, it doesn’t always provide the same for local merchants.
The impact on downtown businesses varied from shop to shop this year, with some proprietors describing the July 8 and 9 festival as a hindrance to sales and others praising the crowds it attracted.
Simone Tregon, who has owned the Cambric Limited boutique on Second Street for more than 30 years, considers the festival an annual nuisance. Tregon said every year her shop is surrounded by live music on one side and a smoked barbecue booth on the other, both blocking access to her store.
“This year, my husband came and watched from outside, trying to keep people away from the doorway. But both days (we) left early because we couldn’t control it,” she said.
Despite multiple attempts to convince the Los Altos Village Association, the festival’s host, to place other food booths near her shop, she said the barbecue vendor remains in front of her store, damaging her clothing due to the smoke.
For the owners of shops that rely on appointments, the main annoyance caused by the festival is the lack of parking. A local spa and salon chose to handle the parking situation differently during this year’s festival weekend. Alina Zebb, manager of Therapy Salon on Second Street, closed up shop for the weekend.
“(Customers) already complain about parking on regular days during the week,” Zebb said. “We did not want to stress our clients.”
She added that because the salon was situated near the food, the flowers lining the shop entrance were crushed as a result of a lack of seating for festival-goers.
Just a short distance away on Main Street, Hygia Nails & Spa kept its doors open to customers. Chung (full name not provided) of Hygia explained that while some customers canceled their appointments due to lack of parking, the shop remained open for the customers who did make it in.
“I still support the festival because it’s good for the town and I can just book more appointments in following weekends,” Chung said.
Many other shop owners shared Chung’s view that the festival benefits the broader community.
Building business and community
The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for LAVA, which promotes downtown businesses in addition to organizing the festival and other events.
The whole point of LAVA as an association is to help the
local businesses and to bring people downtown so that they can become aware of their businesses,” said marketing and event coordinator Liz Williams.
She added that LAVA brings people downtown through annual events like A Boo-tiful Downtown Halloween and the Easter Egg Hunt to draw attention to what the area has to offer.
“We can’t do those things without holding the festival,” Williams said.
Chris Saccheri, owner of Linden Tree Books on State Street, said that over the years, the store has found ways to adapt to the weekend’s festivities, enabling it to maintain a steady flow of business during the festival.
For the gift boutique Cranberry Scoop, located at the corner of State and Second streets, the festival typically draws customers throughout the day, as was the case this year.
“It’s always a good weekend for us – and it’s fun,” owner Ellen Biolsi said. “We’re always happy to participate.”
Belinda Chung, owner of BK Collections on State Street, explained that this year’s festival was less isolating because the vendor in front of her store was under an umbrella rather than a tent. However, for Chung, the weekend is less about the local businesses and more about the town.
“This event brings people from all over the Bay into Los Altos – and that is what it’s all about. These few days are not about the local shops, they are about showing how much the town has to offer so that these visitors will want to come back,” Chung said. “The regulars will all return to our shops when the weekend is over, so it is really not a loss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments