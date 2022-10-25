After the so-called Great Recession of 2008, the Federal Reserve began buying up large quantities of bonds and other securities.

This policy of quantitative easing (QE), as it became known, was part of the “pump priming” effort by the government to increase liquidity and stabilize the financial system to get the economy growing again.

