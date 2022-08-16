08_17_22_BIZ_ApricotKing.jpg

ApricotKing Orchards, a family-run farm in Hollister, sells its Blenheim apricots at the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market on Thursdays through Oct. 13.

 Shiva Zokaei/Town Crier Editorial Intern

The ApricotKing Orchards stand at the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market sells not only apricots, but also other dried fruit and an array of nuts.

The Gonzales family operates ApricotKing, established in 1946 and based at their farm in Hollister.

