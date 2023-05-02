Apricot King Orchards

Apricot King Orchards is among the many vendors returning to the farmers’ market this year.

 Parth Tare/Town Crier file photo

As warm summer days quickly approach, local residents can expect the return of the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, set to make its grand return to State Street Thursday.

Live music will fill the air and wine by the glass will be available during the market’s grand opening, slated 4-8 p.m.

