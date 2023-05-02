As warm summer days quickly approach, local residents can expect the return of the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market, set to make its grand return to State Street Thursday.
Live music will fill the air and wine by the glass will be available during the market’s grand opening, slated 4-8 p.m.
From juicy apricots to bright-red strawberries, marketgoers can shop for fresh produce, baked goods and dinners at the market every Thursday through October.
Organized by Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market in partnership with the city of Los Altos and the Los Altos Village Association, this year’s farmers’ market will host approximately 40 vendors.
Featured in the lineup are many crowd favorites, LAVA executive director Scott Hunter said, including Hollister-based Apricot King Orchards and Rodriguez Farms strawberries from Watsonville.
Local favorites include Little Sky Bakery (which has a location in downtown Los Altos), offering leavened breads and other baked goods, and Los Altos-based Cruz Kombucha, serving a variety of flavors of the locally brewed beverage that originated in Northeast China.
Although the market footprint is the same as years prior, Hunter noted that vendors may not be in the same locations as last year.
“There are new vendors this year, and some returning vendors from past years may be in different spots,” he said in an email. “The goal is to have a vibrant, yet uniform market each week.”
Among the array of new offerings are fresh spices and herbs from FlipFresh, mushrooms from Verdis Mushrooms and sweet treats from Greenlee’s Bakery.
In addition to the many food stands – including Chava’s Corn, Tony’s Kettle Corn and Crepes, Thai Street Food and India Gourmet – Scott’s Chowder House and Roli-Roti food trucks will be back. Scott’s is known for its seafood rolls and chowder, while Roli Roti’s rotisserie chicken and crispy potatoes often draw long lines of customers.
As well as serving the community, the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market provides a boost to vendors.
Tracy Desmond, Los Altos resident and Cruz Kombucha founder, said the market attracts repeat business and provides exposure for smaller businesses.
“We get lots of repeat business and regulars at the markets. We have a lot of people using our bottle refill discount program, and we fill delivery orders between markets,” she said. “We also get leads and introductions to commercial customers.”
Last year’s farmers’ market was the first Desmond attended, and the entrepreneur said she’s fine-tuned her operations since then. She expects to be selling every other Thursday; May dates include Thursday and May 18.
“We usually bring at least five flavors on tap,” she said. “We will have some of our signature flavors as well as seasonal favorites. We offer four different sizes, from 12 to 64 ounces. We use local produce, so you’ll see our flavors are made with fruits and herbs that are in season and available at the local markets.”
