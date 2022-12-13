Owning and starting a small business in Los Altos and other cities can be difficult, and expanding a business by bringing on new employees is no different.
Elmy Bermejo, Region IX administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said major aspects of hiring that differ for big-box stores and large retailers are resources and funds.
“Bigger companies can hire HR consultants, and they can have all those folks handle all their hiring for them,” she said. “In a small business, you don’t always have the luxury of having all these consultants who can help you and advise you.”
Christine Chang, owner of the stationery store Paperwhirl at 151 Main St. in downtown Los Altos, said she hasn’t hired a new employee since around 2012. Many of the people she has hired are part time and already had knowledge related to the store’s inventory.
According to Chang, the nature of the retail business includes much part-time employment. She also said hiring in retail can be difficult because not many people want to work in retail environments and prefer higher-paying jobs.
Bermejo said it’s important to decide on expectations and make them clear to job candidates when hiring new employees.
“Are they hiring just for the holidays? What are the expectations, or what do they need?” she said. “Is it a special project? I think those are the kinds of questions that are important to know, from a small-business perspective.”
Background checks
Michael Cohen, director of the Silicon Valley Small Business Development Center, advised small businesses to run criminal background checks on employees, as one would when renting out an apartment – but asking questions can be tricky.
Cohen said one of the key aspects of screening potential candidates is treating them all the same, so when follow-up questions arise, there’s a fine line between asking for more information and keeping the process consistent.
“On the one hand, you want to ask enough questions, that you’re sure you know that you’re hiring the right person,” he said. “But on the other hand, you have to be careful that you’re not asking questions that you really don’t have a right to ask.”
Legal issues can also arise if a person is ruled out for a position because of past criminal charges that occurred decades prior to applying for the job and unrelated to the work being done.
Cohen added that it’s important to conduct background checks – regardless of how rigorous or in-depth they are.
Effective Jan. 1, State Senate Bill 731 will expand automatic and petition-based criminal record relief to felony charges two years after the person convicted of a felony completes his or her sentence, excluding those with serious or violent felonies and those who’ve been required to register as sex offenders.
The Los Altos location of Waggin Tails, a pet supply store, terminated a manager in early December after learning he falsified information on his application, a Waggin Tails representative said. Although he completed his probation in 2020, he was a registered sex offender convicted of molesting two girls.
The Waggin Tails representative, who did not want to be named, said the business will be more vigilant in the hiring process in the future and mitigate any issues as they arise.
“We’re more aware,” the representative said. “We’ll take the necessary steps to correct it all.”
Doing due diligence
Chang said when she would bring on new employees in the past, she wouldn’t do background checks. Many of her employees came with references, which Cohen said are important to check in addition to running rudimentary background checks.
Information including references and degrees should always be verified, he said.
“You want references,” Cohen said. “You should always verify the references. Of course, the resume depends on the kind of job, but if there’s some kind of a degree requirement, you should definitely follow up and make sure that the degree is valid.”
