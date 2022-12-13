Paperwhirl

A woman shops at Paperwhirl last week. The store hasn’t hired a new employee for about a decade, according to owner Christine Chang.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Owning and starting a small business in Los Altos and other cities can be difficult, and expanding a business by bringing on new employees is no different.

Elmy Bermejo, Region IX administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said major aspects of hiring that differ for big-box stores and large retailers are resources and funds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.