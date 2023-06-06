Holder's

Customers dine at Holder’s Country Inn restaurant last week. The eatery opened May 27 in downtown Los Altos for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and the bare walls will soon be lined with art from local artists.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Efren Flores, owner of the Holder’s Country Inn that opened in downtown Los Altos May 27, began working at one of the restaurant’s South Bay locations as a busser 17 years ago, when he was still in high school.

Although he’s held every position – from host to server to behind-the-scenes duties – owning a location wasn’t something he had planned until the opportunity presented itself.

