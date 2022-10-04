Early in my financial planner career, I worked for a firm with a 75-year old client who had become a recent widow. A phone scammer had gotten hold of her and was persuasive enough to convince her to send $100 in gift cards to an address in the Caribbean.

That one indiscretion resulted in the floodgates opening. She started receiving dozens of junk mail requests and phone calls each day and began to respond to many of them.

