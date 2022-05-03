After 40 years in business in Los Altos, European Cobblery is closing its doors.
Owners Desiree and Paul Roth said they are retiring, effective May 15. European Cobblery is located at 385 State St. in downtown Los Altos.
“We have been thinking about (retiring) over the last year,” Desiree said. “We will miss the customers most of all – they become your friends. … Los Altos is a very warm town and it shows with its people.”
She spoke fondly of the downtown and its traditions her family will miss, such as the Festival of Lights Parade, the trick-or-treating each Halloween, the Kiwanis Pet Parade and the Easter egg hunt.
The Roths are still making repairs. They said items not picked up by May 15 will be going to the European Cobblery location at 410 California Ave. in Palo Alto, which is run by their children.