El Camino Health recently hired Meenesh Bhimani, M.D., as its new chief operating officer.
He will oversee hospital operational and functional areas, including all clinical inpatient areas, nursing, facilities, patient experience, pharmacy and all support and ancillary services. His first day on the job was Aug. 8.
“I believe Meenesh’s track record of leadership as both a hospital and physician executive as well as his insight as an emergency medicine physician with more than 20 years of experience will be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health. “He is a great fit for the enterprise and we look forward to having him on board.”
Bhimani will lead initiatives across El Camino Health’s enterprise to achieve clinical and “operational excellence” by improving outcomes and efficiencies, while increasing patient satisfaction, according to an ECH press release.
“I am proud to join an organization with a deeply rooted culture of innovation and safety as well as a commitment to raising the bar in delivering patient care,” Bhimani said. “These are areas I am passionate about, and I look forward to serving El Camino Health as COO.”
Before joining El Camino Health, Bhimani held various roles at O’Connor Hospital in San Jose, including hospital executive. He also served as president of the Emergency Physicians Associates. He is board certified in emergency medicine and was a physician at Kaiser Permanente Greater Southern Alameda County, Washington Hospital and St. Louise Regional Hospital.
Bhimani earned his master’s degree in health administration from Cornell University and his Doctor of Medicine from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
