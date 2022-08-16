El Camino Health recently hired Meenesh Bhimani, M.D., as its new chief operating officer.

He will oversee hospital operational and functional areas, including all clinical inpatient areas, nursing, facilities, patient experience, pharmacy and all support and ancillary services. His first day on the job was Aug. 8.

