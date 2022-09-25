Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Traci Des Jardins' modern Mexican restaurant, El Alto, abruptly closed Friday just six months into its tenure as an upscale dining location in downtown Los Altos. A statement on its website said that it had ceased operations but did not elaborate on why.
In a statement posted on Instagram Saturday, Des Jardins wrote that "It has been incredible to operate in Los Altos where the interest, excitement, and reception to the restaurant blew me away. It was a wonderful experience to again work alongside Chef Robert Hurtado, as well as the amazing kitchen and front-of-house staff that worked to bring this concept to life. I loved hearing the feedback from guests as we interacted in the dining room. At the end of the day, I’m incredibly proud and grateful to have been a part of this project."
When the restaurant opened in mid-March, Des Jardins, a Fresno-native and acclaimed chef whose French restaurant Jardinière put her on the culinary map, described El Alto's menu as influenced by Mexican culinary heritage and Californian ingredients and foodways.
Tucked against the paseo breezeway of the new State Street Market at 170 State Street, El Alto's indoor/outdoor space included a bar, outdoor seating, communal table and traditional dining spaces.
This is a developing story – Town Crier reached out to State Street Market and Des Jardins for more information about the closure and what might be next for that space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments