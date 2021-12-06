Snack-hawkers set up in downtown Mountain View to tempt pedestrians with the wares from Popcorn, a San Francisco-based startup whose snack vans could be seen patrolling local streets last week delivering munchies to order.
Like a Quickie Mart on wheels, the delivery service focuses on small, practical snack-sized impulse items. Mountain View-based autonomous delivery service Nuro launched a parallel service last week, sans human drivers, in a very literal partnership with 7-Eleven.
The app-based service marks the first fully automated deliveries permitted in California.