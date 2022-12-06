Although Black Friday often conjures up images of bundled up, hustling and bustling crowds pushing and shoving to find the best deals at big-box stores, it’s an average – and sometimes even below average – Friday for some local businesses.
Cheeky Monkey Toys, a toy store that originated in Menlo Park and expanded to Los Altos in 2022 after acquiring Adventure Toys & Teachers’ Supplies, is wrapping up its first year in downtown Los Altos.
Anna Chow, the owner of the store located at 173 Main St., said business usually doesn’t change at the store because it’s nearly impossible to compete with the deals pushed by major retailers.
According to Chow, that’s why the store tries to secure potential customers by encouraging a warm atmosphere that entices children and their parents or guardians to peruse the shelves.
Small Business Saturday, an unofficial holiday promoted by American Express that encourages consumers to shop locally, often brought more customers and sales into the shop than Black Friday, but not this year.
“Traditionally, Small Business Saturday has been a much better day for us, but this year they were even,” Chow said.
Because this is Cheeky Monkey’s first year in the area and the pandemic has made predicting sales difficult, it’s impossible for the store to make estimations. The Los Altos location is also much smaller than the original Menlo Park shop, but sales for the original and larger store were lower than last year.
“Our sales were off on Small Business Saturday by 50%,” Chow said. “So, it was a significant decrease this year from last.”
Gift store BK Collections has spent many holiday seasons in Los Altos; located in the city for 44 years at 342 State St., owner Belinda Chung said before the commercialization of Black Friday, there used to be an increase of patrons the day after Thanksgiving.
“The day after Thanksgiving we usually did very well because people came into town, visited, they would be out and about and then they would shop and they would stop to buy gifts,” Chung said. “But because of Black Friday being so heavily promoted again, it draws a lot of people away from downtown and shopping physically.”
Chung said she’s observed that foot traffic is lighter downtown on Black Friday, but she experienced an increase in sales on Small Business Saturday.
Community support
Chung said the Los Altos Village Association has aided many of the small businesses in the downtown area by promoting the importance of shopping at small and local businesses. Without small businesses, she fears the downtown wouldn’t survive.
“There’ll be just restaurants,” she said.
Approximately 20% of small businesses tend to fail within the first year, nearly 50% fail within the first five years and an estimated 65% of businesses fail within the first 10 years, according to LendingTree.
To keep small businesses open, Chow underscored the importance of patronizing local businesses, regardless of holidays or the time of year.
“There is a lot of emphasis put on, you know, these specific shopping days like Black Friday and Small Business Saturday,” she said. “But really, supporting local businesses year-round is what’s important so that we can stay around.”
