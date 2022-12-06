BK Collections

A shopper browses items for sale at BK Collections, a gift store on State Street.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Although Black Friday often conjures up images of bundled up, hustling and bustling crowds pushing and shoving to find the best deals at big-box stores, it’s an average – and sometimes even below average – Friday for some local businesses.

Cheeky Monkey Toys, a toy store that originated in Menlo Park and expanded to Los Altos in 2022 after acquiring Adventure Toys & Teachers’ Supplies, is wrapping up its first year in downtown Los Altos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.