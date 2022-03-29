The Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market is scheduled to return for the season next month, this year opening two weeks earlier and closing two weeks later.
The market will be open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays from April 21 through Oct. 13 along State Street. The Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association will be operating the market in cooperation with the Los Altos Village Association, with support from the city of Los Altos.
“The community often asks us about having the market run longer, maybe even year-round. Opening the market two weeks earlier and closing it two weeks later is a start of the process,” said Scott Hunter, executive director of the Los Altos Village Association. “If the community embraces the extension, and we continue to have support from farmers/vendors, we will look to expand more in the coming years.”
Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian is set to appear at a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening this year’s market 4 p.m. April 21. He will then host his “Sidewalk Office Hours” 4-5 p.m.
The markets feature fresh, area-grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey, baked goods, gourmet foods, flowers and live entertainment.
Among the two dozen regional vendors participating are Apricot King from Hollister with apricots, Allard Farms from of Westley with stone fruit, Achadinha Cheese of Petaluma with award-winning cheeses, Rodriguez Farms from Watsonville with strawberries and Iacopi Farms from Half Moon Bay with spring peas and other vegetables.
Little Sky Bakery from Menlo Park will serve up artisan bakery goods, and Roli Roti from Oakland will offer rotisserie chicken and potatoes.
“I am very excited for the return of the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market,” said Jason Rodriguez, manager of the market.
According to Rodriguez, the 2022 season is going to bring a variety of new vendors to Los Altos, as well as the return of “old favorites” such as Kashiwase Farms, Oya Organics and India Gourmet, expanding the market into the Plaza 6 parking lot.
“We are designing this area to serve as a food court area, which will complement our neighbors at the State Street Market,” he said.
The Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association connects California farmers’ to their local communities by operating a variety of farmers’ markets across the Bay Area.
For more information, visit pcfma.org/losaltos.