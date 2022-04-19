The Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market is scheduled to return for the season Thursday, this year opening two weeks earlier and closing two weeks later.
The market will be open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 13 along State Street. Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association will be operating the market in cooperation with the Los Altos Village Association, with support from the city of Los Altos.
County Supervisor Joe Simitian is set to appear at a ribbon-cutting ceremony officially opening this year’s market at 4 p.m. Thursday. He will then host his “Sidewalk Office Hours” 4-5 p.m.
The markets feature fresh, area-grown fruits and vegetables, cheeses, honey, baked goods, gourmet foods, flowers and live entertainment.
The two dozen regional vendors participating include Apricot King from Hollister with apricots, Allard Farms from Westley with stone fruit, Achadinha Cheese of Petaluma with award-winning cheeses, Rodriguez Farms from Watsonville with strawberries and Iacopi Farms from Half Moon Bay with spring peas and other vegetables.
Little Sky Bakery from Menlo Park will serve up artisan bakery goods, while Roli Roti from Oakland will offer rotisserie chicken and potatoes.
According to market manager Jason Rodriguez, this season is going to bring a variety of new vendors to Los Altos, as well as the return of “old favorites” such as Kashiwase Farms, Oya Organics and India Gourmet, expanding the market into the Plaza 6 parking lot.
For more information, visit pcfma.org/losaltos.