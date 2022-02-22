Los Altos is saying goodbye to a long-running business, while Mountain View opens its arms to a new one.
Papillon Boutique is set to close after 15 years in downtown Los Altos.
A closing sale at the women’s clothing store, which opened in 2008 at 237 State St., runs through Saturday.
“I loved going to my store and meeting new faces, getting deliveries ... creating a comfortable and fun environment for you all to shop, talk and drink coffee in,” said owner Renee Gibeau, acknowledging her faithful customers.
Gibeau told the Town Crier in an email that she is leaving the business to work with a furniture company.
“Making women feel beautiful and confident is why I do what I do ... and loved every minute of it,” she wrote. “I was able to survive COVID with your support, but realized that my love for interior design is where my heart is.”
For more information, visit papillonlosaltos.com.
Local Kitchens
Bay Area food hall Local Kitchens added a Mountain View location, which opened Feb. 9.
Vendors include Curry Up Now, Senor Sisig, Proposition Chicken and Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream – all regional food brands.
Customers may order online for pickup or delivery, or stop by the food hall at 1711 W. El Camino Real.
Based in San Francisco, Local Kitchens already has locations in Cupertino, Palo Alto, San Jose and Lafayette, with a future site planned for Menlo Park.
For more information, visit localkitchens.com.
Email katies@latc.com with businesses’ Comings & Goings.