Although the sidewalks of downtown Los Altos are lined with storefronts that provide a variety of services, empty spaces – many the result of retirements, pandemic-related woes and rent challenges – abound.
City officials can’t provide the exact number of vacant storefronts and offices in downtown Los Altos, according to Anthony Carnesecca, assistant to the city manager, but passersby will surely notice the number of empty spots. From the gray and yellow cottage at 145 First St., previously known as House on First (and Bumble before that), to the 325 State St. space that was once Sugarbaby Sweetshoppe, vacancies are visible.
Carnesecca said the reasons for closed downtown businesses vary. Alkalign Studios shuttered its in-person studio June 10 after the business struggled to make a full comeback as the pandemic waned. Present, the shop that once provided local and gourmet food gifts, closed after its owners retired, and Cooks Junction, a Los Altos mainstay for 36 years, prepares to close up shop on Main Street due to claims the landlord didn’t renew the lease in favor of opening a restaurant in the space.
“There are a number of factors that account for vacancies, as every business is unique,” Carnesecca said.
While it may seem as if there are a high number of vacancies, Scott Hunter, executive director of the Los Altos Village Association, said it’s not necessarily so – businesses are cyclical.
“While there have been recent high-profile closings, I think things are cyclical,” he said. “Just as one business decides it is time to retire, another is making plans to move into a space that has been vacant for a long time. Or it can be serendipitous, as when a business is looking to move to town and a vacancy appears at the same time.”
On the move
While closures have left empty spaces, changes in tenancy are also occurring.
Right On! Refillery, a new Los Altos business that has been operating out of the Alkalign Studios space since April 28, announced in a June 21 Instagram post that it would be leaving 249 First St. for 300 State, the previous home of Los Altos Typewriter & Business Machines. Although still undergoing renovations, the refillery has been open at the new location since June 22.
Kua Wellness, formerly known as Kua Body, moved from its four-room 106 First St. location into a 13-room space at 197 First St. The new studio was created after Kua owner Upuia Ahkiong connected two spaces, previously occupied by Vogue Salon and Encore Designer Collections. Vogue Salon closed, while Encore, a consignment jewelry, accessory and clothing store, relocated to 146 Main St.
Kim Mosley, president of the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, said empty storefronts can be deceiving. There is often significant negotiation and dialogue that occurs between prospective tenants and commercial realtors before leases are signed and a space is occupied – meaning a space may have a tenant even though it’s empty.
“So, oftentimes what appears to be a vacant property is actually already under a new contract, and a new business is applying for city permits and approval, or under construction,” she said.
Carnesecca didn’t have the exact number of open construction permits, but he said property owners and business owners alike can request the data from the city.
Mosley added that many business owners have expressed interest and have asked her about the prospect of locating downtown.
“I have received a very large number of inquiries in 2023 from potential new business owners that are interested in leasing space in downtown Los Altos,” she said. “In fact, I have received more inquiries … than we received in the entirety of 2019 – which was prior to the pandemic.”
While many businesses closed or changed their business models after the pandemic, overall Los Altos has more than held its own, Mosley said.
“When we consider the incredible challenges that our businesses have faced in the past few years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic – there is no doubt that Los Altos has fared very well and is emerging from the pandemic incredibly well positioned for a strong economic future,” she said.
