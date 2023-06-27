Sugarbaby Sweetshoppe

The former home of Sugarbaby Sweetshoppe on State Street is among several empty storefronts downtown.

 Grace Gao/Town Crier Intern

Although the sidewalks of downtown Los Altos are lined with storefronts that provide a variety of services, empty spaces – many the result of retirements, pandemic-related woes and rent challenges – abound.

City officials can’t provide the exact number of vacant storefronts and offices in downtown Los Altos, according to Anthony Carnesecca, assistant to the city manager, but passersby will surely notice the number of empty spots. From the gray and yellow cottage at 145 First St., previously known as House on First (and Bumble before that), to the 325 State St. space that was once Sugarbaby Sweetshoppe, vacancies are visible.

