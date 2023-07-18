You may have heard a radio ad lately with a dire warning that your home can be stolen right out from under your nose. The solution, the ad says, is to buy title lock insurance.”
What exactly is this service? Is it something you really need to keep your home safe from property thieves? Are there other safeguards already in place to protect the deed to your home?
Q: What is title lock insurance?
A: First, title lock insurance is not title insurance. These are two very different things. Title insurance protects real estate purchasers and/or lenders from losses that arise after a real estate settlement that result from unknown liens, encumbrances or other defects on the title that existed prior to settlement. Title lock insurance – which is not actually insurance of any kind – claims to protect you against title fraud, not against a legitimate challenge to the title. Title “lock” is a service that monitors the deed to your home to see if it has been transferred out of your name. The service will notify you if this happens – after it has already happened. These services do not actually “lock” your title to prevent fraudulent deed transfers.
Q; Do you need this service to protect your home from property thieves?
A: No. Title fraud is very rare and hardly ever successful. If someone ever tries to transfer your deed without your permission or knowledge, like these title lock companies suggest could happen, the transfer is fraudulent and void from the outset. You can periodically perform the same check on your title – for free – as these “monitoring” services do for a fee.
Monitoring your identity is the best way to stop fraud in its tracks and prevent further damage from occurring. Pay attention to missing bills (for example, if you always receive a paper utility bill and suddenly stop receiving one), check your credit with the three major credit reporting companies (Experian, TransUnion and Equifax) and, as mentioned above, periodically check your title with your state land records office. The bottom line: You don’t need to purchase title lock insurance. It neither locks nor insures your home title against fraud.
Q: What about freezing my credit report?
A: Consider freezing your credit reports, which will make it difficult for a fraudster to open new accounts in your name. In addition, keep your personal and financial information secure, check your credit, don’t ever give out your Social Security number to anyone unless you have initiated the conversation and destroy any documents with personal information you no longer need.
Q: Is other kind of fraud really that prevalent?
A: Yes. Never give out any information over the phone to someone who calls you or sends an email.
It doesn’t matter whether they say they are from the IRS, the police department, the FBI or God’s own pearly gates. If you receive a phone call or email and are asked for money, gift cards, credit card or account numbers, never do so.
If you’re not sure what to do, ask for their phone number and call a trusted friend or attorney (or me) before you give out any information.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
