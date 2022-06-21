Every few months, a new scam pops up that seems to be everywhere. A new version is here. In the past few weeks, BBB Scam Tracker has received numerous reports of a text-message scam that attempts to trick people with the promise of a “free gift.”
How the scam works
You receive a text message that says something like, “Your bill is paid for March. Thanks. Here’s a little gift for you.” The message is followed by a link to an unfamiliar website. The text doesn’t specify what bill you paid, what company the message is coming from or what the total amount was. Even more disturbing, the message may be a group text sent to a dozen or more other people, none of whom are in your contacts list.
The text isn’t from a real company. The goal is to get your personal information, which puts you at risk for identity theft. In some versions of the scam, you may be directed to a website asking you to “confirm your identity” so you can receive the gift. Scammers also may ask for your credit card information, claiming you need to pay a few dollars to ship the “free” gift.
How to avoid the scam
• Don’t click links from strangers, and be wary of suspicious links forwarded to you by friends. Even well-meaning friends may forward suspicious links without realizing they’ve been scammed. Scammers often use links along with either an exciting offer or a threat as part of a phishing scam. They want to elicit an emotional response from you, so you’ll click the link without thinking.
• Call the company directly to confirm messages sent by text. If you think the message came from a company you do business with, call them directly before you click any links. Keep in mind that businesses need your permission to send you text messages. If you never opted in to receive text messages from a company, the text is probably a scam.
• Use good judgment. Scammers love to trick people with offers that are too good to be true. If you get a message promising you’ll receive an amazing gift for free, it’s probably a scam.
To avoid getting scammed, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams.
Become a skilled scam spotter by visiting BBB.org/SpotaScam and report any suspicious activity to BBB.org/ScamTracker.
