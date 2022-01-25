The jobs report released Friday (Jan. 21) revealed that California created one-quarter of the nation’s new jobs in December and unemployment dropped to 6.5% in the state.
“California continues to create an outsized share of the nation’s new jobs, with 25% of the entire country’s job creation happening right here – part of the record 1 million new jobs that our state created throughout last year’s economic recovery,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “As we go forward this year, we’ll continue taking action to get more folks back to work and support our businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.”
Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, California added 1,034,400 total nonfarm jobs since last February – an average gain of 94,036 jobs per month.
The December gain of 50,700 nonfarm jobs in the state accounted for nearly 25.5% of the nation’s 199,000 overall jobs gain for the month.
California saw a record 6% increase in nonfarm jobs for 2021 over the previous year – the largest calendar-year increase in the official series data going back to 1990, according to the governor’s press office.
The state has now regained 1,946,200, or nearly 72%, of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Month-over-month, no industry sectors lost jobs for the first time since last March.
The November jobs report showed that California created 22% of new jobs in the U.S.