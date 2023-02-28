His and Her Rocks

Mark and Debra Bennett, left, own His and Her Rocks, which offers an array of items, right.

 Courtesy of His and Her Rocks

Mark Bennett, co-owner of His and Her Rocks in downtown Los Altos, considers amethysts to be his “happiness crystal.” After all, it brought him and his wife, Debra, together in 2018, allowing them to form the rock and crystals business and set up shop on State Street four years later.

Debra was selling crystals five years ago at the Capitol Flea Market in San Jose when the two met. Bennett walked off with a small amethyst he purchased from her that day, and he returned a few months later and bought a much larger amethyst – which he then sold to his neighbor – and returned once more for more amethysts toward the end of 2018.

