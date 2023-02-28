Mark Bennett, co-owner of His and Her Rocks in downtown Los Altos, considers amethysts to be his “happiness crystal.” After all, it brought him and his wife, Debra, together in 2018, allowing them to form the rock and crystals business and set up shop on State Street four years later.
Debra was selling crystals five years ago at the Capitol Flea Market in San Jose when the two met. Bennett walked off with a small amethyst he purchased from her that day, and he returned a few months later and bought a much larger amethyst – which he then sold to his neighbor – and returned once more for more amethysts toward the end of 2018.
The two joined forces in 2019 and became a crystal, rock and fossil specimen-selling duo.
His and Her Rocks, filled with artisan sculptures from indigenous carvers in Bali and rocks and crystals from countries such as Afghanistan and Madagascar, debuted with a soft launch Feb. 10. A grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled March 22.
Before settling on Los Altos, the couple traveled across the country to various expos and shows, buying and selling specimens they learned are the most lucrative: those that are unique and attractive.
But Bennett said now that they have a physical, permanent gallery, shows and expos are in the rearview mirror; they’re now excited to share what they’ve accumulated with the community.
“We are so happy to say that we have found a home for our crystals and a base where we can share what we’ve collected with the world,” said Bennett, a Morgan Hill resident. “Doing shows was wonderful in that we’ve met a lot of people, we’ve made a lot of friends, we’ve learned a lot and we learned the business, but it’s so nice to have a permanent location.”
The pair also expressed interest in a second location in town if the next six months go well.
“We may choose to open a second gallery in Los Altos if the Chamber of Commerce and Village Association and everyone else thinks that would be appropriate for this town,” Bennett said.
According to Bennett, His and Her Rocks had a “phenomenal” first day. Customers included those who’ve been buying from the pair since their expo days and others who were curious townsfolk wanting to explore the new gallery.
He noted that some of those who came in were frequenters of Nature Gallery, the now-closed minerals and fossils shop that occupied the space at 296 State St. before His and Her Rocks.
Specimens in the gallery range in price, Bennett said, running from approximately $15 to as high as $32,000.
“If some people don’t have the budget to buy the more expensive things, certainly we have a line of beautiful things that are under $100,” he said.
While there are slow days, Bennett said customers are happy the space continues to serve as a crystal gallery.
“They just love what we’ve brought and shared with the public, and it’s just been a win-win for everybody,” he added.
