A common-interest development is something you see all the time and may have even owned. A CID is the technical term for a condominium/townhome.
There are two main types of home ownership (there are others, but 99% of everything sold in this area falls into one of these two categories): single-family home (SFH) ownership and CID ownership.
Q: What is the difference between these two types of ownership?
A: With SFH ownership, you own – and are responsible for – the land, the building and often what’s above and below you. On your title report, you own “lot XYZ.” With CID ownership, you own a share (typically one share per unit) of the total complex and have exclusive use of your unit. However, you don’t own the unit – you essentially own the air inside it. You also don’t own the land under the unit.
A: When you buy a lot (usually an SFH), you are responsible – for better or worse – for everything that happens on the property. You trim the trees, fix the roof, pay for insurance, etc.
When you own a CID, you join the other owners in a homeowners’ association (HOA). The HOA typically has a set of rules for the complex and often will hire an outside management company to take care of many of the things a homeowner typically pays for. The HOA charges its members a monthly fee to pay for everything it covers.
Q: What are the main things an HOA will cover out of the monthly fees?
A: The most common are things such as maintenance of the common area (everything that isn’t a unit), common-area utilities, pool and/or tennis court, insurance, security, outside building paint, and roof and fence replacement. Sometimes, an HOA will even cover certain utilities, including garbage, water and basic internet (each HOA has its own list of covered items).
The fees also cover the cost of the HOA management, and a large portion goes to pay for the future replacement cost of covered items. For example, if the roof is replaced every 30 years, the HOA charges each unit a prorated cost so that at the end of 30 years, there will be enough money in the bank to replace the roofs.
Q: What are typical HOA monthly fees?
A: They have gone up dramatically in recent years. Typically, they are $500-$800 a month, depending on what the HOA covers.
Q: Does the HOA control what I can and can’t do?
A: Yes. HOAs have a set of rules that you receive when you buy into the complex. Typically, those rules are enforced strictly so that everyone in the complex benefits from them. Examples include exterior paint color, window coverings, barbecues, loud noise, street parking and short- or long-term rentals. If you don’t like following rules and have never lived in a CID, you might reconsider doing so.
Q: What’s the difference between a condo and a townhome?
A: Both are typically owned as CIDs, so the ownership is the same, but usually the terms are used to describe what the buildings look like. A condo is typically a larger building with multiple floors, elevators, parking underneath and long hallways with units on each side. Townhomes are usually multiple stories (two or three) with a door that leads to an outside area and often have their own garage. Think rowhouses.
Owen Halliday is a longtime Los Altos resident and realtor who manages the Christie’s-Sereno office in downtown Los Altos. Call him at (650) 492-0062 or email Owen@Sereno.com.
