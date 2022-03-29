Spring on State Street is blooming with the addition of a new location for Chinelo Design and construction of two new parklets.
Chinelo Design relocates
After three years in downtown Los Altos, the plant shop Chinelo Design finally has a prominent storefront on State Street.
Now at 237 State, the former home of Papillon Boutique, Chinelo Design was initially a pop-up shop located on the back side of State, facing a parking lot.
“We’ve been trying for a while to get a space on one of the main streets … but it was a little hard and complicated,” said Raymundo Maldonado, owner of Chinelo Design. “But now we’re pretty happy to finally achieve our goal and land here.”
Although he’s only been in the new space for a few weeks, Maldonado is jumping in, raising the shop’s profile by hosting Alameda Island Brewing during the St. Paddy’s Beer Stroll March 17.
“A lot of people that were coming in to do the tasting were very excited and surprised that out of nowhere this plant store popped up,” Maldonado said. “When we tell them that we’ve been part of the community for a while, they’re, like, ‘Oh’ – they’re a bit surprised.”
Chinelo Designs is known for its orchid arrangements but provides broader services as a self-described “plant and pots store.” Maldonado said more clients are aware of Chinelo’s non-orchid offerings, texting him with questions about their plants or branching out to try different flora.
“A lot of people are remodeling their homes right now, so we’ve been doing a lot of beautiful indoor plants with containers,” he said.
For more information on Chinelo Design, visit chinelodesign.com.
Parklets pop up
State Street’s Manresa Bread and Boba Guys both began construction on parklets last week.
Although details are scant as to when the outdoor spaces will be fully operational, the areas will provide expanded outdoor dining and seating options along the downtown corridor.
Manresa’s parklet extends into neighboring Linden Tree Books’ storefront area, meaning that pastry eaters may also avail themselves of the live outdoor author events planned in front of the bookshop this spring. Linden Tree events manager Mary Sheila McMahon said owners Florina Grosskurth and Chris Saccheri are “very excited to have more space outside.”
