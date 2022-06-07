An opening, a reopening, two mergers, a renovation and a relocation kicked off the summer business season in downtown Los Altos.
• Bevri, the new restaurant serving Georgian cuisine, opened May 25 at 325 Main St., former home of Opa! This is the second location for the Palo Alto-based eatery, known for its signature khachapuri (cheese bread) and Georgian wines.
• June’s First Friday event included a grand-opening celebration at Dogma – a merger between Altos Animal Chiropractic and Los Altos Community Chiropractic. The new business, which opened in April at 149 Second St., offers chiropractic services with veterinary referral and a holistic veterinarian on staff. In addition, the new location offers a green pharmacy as well as canine and human yoga and Pilates classes.
Owner Jamie Lucia, D.C., said the merger made sense, as “a lot of our patients wanted the dog and human health and fitness experience.”
Dogma is also staffed with naturopaths, energy workers and massage therapists who can serve both dogs and humans.
“Most people want the very best life for their pet, and they want to experience that very best life with their furry friends,” Lucia said. “We find that a proactive approach to taking care of the body and mind is the best approach to ensure a long, healthy and happy life for you and your pet. At Dogma, your health is our happiness. And of course, fitness is always fun with your furry friend.”
• Rebarts Interiors reopened its 252 State St. location last month after closing in mid-March for renovation. The new showroom is designed specifically to highlight automated window coverings, with smoother and quieter technology.
Owner Becky San Diego told the Town Crier that the business reopened just in time to showcase the newest line of window coverings for the 2022-2023 season.
• Encore is moving this month from 197 First St. after more than 20 years downtown, and merging with Round Robin consignment shop at 146 Main St.
“I think this is a really good thing because it will be easier to focus on one store rather than having two separate locations,” said Encore owner Christy Drexel.
She said the merger also will give her the time and opportunity to focus on her passion for jewelry design.
Drexel plans to maintain Encore’s online eBay store, EncoreLosAltos, as well. A sale is scheduled through June 25 at 197 First.
• Smythe & Cross Fine Jewelry is in the process of relocating from 350 Main St. to 231 Main. The shop is scheduled to reopen June 16.
Know of a business coming or going? Email katies@latc.com.
