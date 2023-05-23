The city of Los Altos has experienced success with nontraditional scheduling options, including a four-day workweek and nine-day biweekly workweek that have been offered since last July to eligible employees, according to City Manager Gabriel Engeland.

Employees were offered the option to choose their own schedules when city hall reopened to the public after the pandemic and staff returned to in-person work, Engeland said.

