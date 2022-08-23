Rocket Fizz

Rocket Fizz is one of the many shuttered businesses on Castro Street. Closing the street to cars may bring more people downtown to shop and eat, according to city officials.

 Parth Tare/Town Crier Intern

The city of Mountain View will finalize plans in the fall to transform the temporary Castro Street closure into a permanent pedestrian mall.

John Lang, economic vitality manager for the city, said the pedestrian mall – initiated during the pandemic to allow for expanded outdoor dining – has been largely successful but comes with its own set of challenges.

