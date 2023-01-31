Chinelo Design, the plant and pots store in downtown Los Altos, is ready for an updated look, and store owner Raymundo Maldonado is hoping to expand his offerings and use the space for more than plant and pot sales.
Located at 237 State St., the store is currently filled with foliage from flora including begonias, ZZ plants, philodendrons and succulents, but Maldonado plans to freshen up the shop.
Maldonado was inspired to open Chinelo Design, originally located at the corner of State and Third streets, because of his love for plants. He relocated into the new 237 State shop last March, and as the space is still new, he’s developing the shop’s aesthetic and determining what works best for the space.
“We’re constantly changing, and I think we’re going to get there pretty soon,” he said. “We’re going to focus more on having more retail space versus a jungle. We may begin to make some changes in the store. I’m not 100% sure what I want to do, because I can visualize something today and then tomorrow it will be different, or I’ll do it and then I’ll hate it and then I’ll move it back. One thing that we want to do for sure is to have a much more shoppable store.”
Maldonado said he wants people to feel as if they’re walking into someone’s backyard when entering the store, and he described the ambience as a mix of modern and vintage. However, the aesthetic is not permanent.
“Our philosophy is constantly changing,” he said. “So, it’s never a set visualization that we have in the store.”
Customers, many of whom Maldonado said are frequent shoppers, and others who enter the store as they walk around downtown have mentioned the space could be used for more than plant-related sales.
“I got a suggestion of making it into a yoga studio for people that want to come in and do their meditating,” he said. “So, we just have to kind of open up the space more. … I just have to see what the concept is going to be.”
Maldonado is also interested in transforming Chinelo Design into a place where people can socialize and take plant-related classes, which he said would be possible by making the shop more open.
He added that it will be a few weeks before the space is changed and can accommodate small parties and events.
“It’s something that I’m going to do soon, maybe in the next two, maybe three at most weeks,” Maldonado said.
While changes will make the space more open, he said the constant battle against the profusion of plants, which can often make a space dirty, will continue to be fought – but that’s part of the joy of bringing the outdoors inside.
“It’s never an organized thing,” he said. “There’s always going to be dirt on the floor, there’s always going to be plants that need attention. There’s always going to be something to be done – it’s fun.”
