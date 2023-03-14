Momentum Cycling Studio is set to move locations, and founder Victoria Sommers expects to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Los Altos-founded business at the new site.
The studio isn’t moving far – from 129 First St. to 365 State St. The relocation, scheduled sometime around May, is necessary because of the expansion of Hyperspace Arcade at 127 First St.
Sommers said she knew a move was bound to happen and wasn’t surprised; this is not the first time Momentum has moved. The studio initially opened in 2013 at 149 Second St. and moved to its current location in 2016.
“They had plans to do something with the space literally since before 2016,” she said of the building’s owner, Los Altos Community Investments. “So I knew I was going to have to move at some point. We moved there in 2016 with a two-year lease. … That wasn’t going to be a permanent home.”
Momentum, which offers cycling and strength-training classes, struggled in recent years amid the pandemic, said Sommers, noting that the studio offered some online classes, but the sense of community was mostly felt during in-person workouts.
“We did a couple of online classes, but that’s not where the soul of the business was,” she said. “Our studio is mostly just seeing people in person, connecting. Doing the outdoor classes was the real time for us to connect.”
Sommers said Momentum has clients who make up the core family, but the pandemic greatly affected attendance at the studio. She hopes the new, permanent location will help build class attendance back up to pre-pandemic numbers.
Renovations to the new site, former home to European Cobblery, began in late February. Changes include demolishing walls and replacing the flooring – “to make the space a little bit bigger, more spacious,” Sommers said.
While Sommers expects to be in the new location by May, she’s not in a rush to get there and anticipates a few weeks of renovations and modifications to the space to continue past May 1. She aims to have everything ready before June, which would mark the studio’s 10th year in Los Altos.
“Ten years is a long time for a business, but especially in Los Altos, where businesses come in and out,” she said. “I think 10 years is an incredible celebration, and post-pandemic and having survived that, I’m super proud and super excited about the new space. I’m very excited about June and just celebrating with our community.”
More than a studio and anniversary celebration, Sommers hopes the new space will be a home for the Momentum community. She said the sense of community was what kept her and Momentum going through the hardships posed by the pandemic.
“Our community really just made it happen for us; it’s been so good, so good for us,” she said.
