Momentum Cycling Studio

Momentum Cycling Studio owner Victoria Sommers hangs a sign above the front door of what will soon be her new location on State Street.

 Courtesy of Victoria Sommers

Momentum Cycling Studio is set to move locations, and founder Victoria Sommers expects to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Los Altos-founded business at the new site.

The studio isn’t moving far – from 129 First St. to 365 State St. The relocation, scheduled sometime around May, is necessary because of the expansion of Hyperspace Arcade at 127 First St.

