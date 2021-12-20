Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy and REI have already closed at Charleston Plaza in Mountain View, but PetSmart remains open – for now.
“The PetSmart Mountain View, Calif., location will be closing,” PetSmart social media specialist Maddie Hiemstra wrote in a recent email to the Town Crier. “As of now, the store plans to be open through the holiday season, but does not have a set closing date or plan for relocation.”
Bed Bath & Beyond and Best Buy did not relocate the stores they closed at the shopping center earlier this year (the latter also has a store on El Camino Real in Mountain View), and REI moved to Sunnyvale.
Once PetSmart departs, all four buildings at the back of the shopping center will be vacant.
“The city was recently made aware that the large retail leases at Charleston Plaza were expiring this year,” John Lang, Mountain View’s economic vitality manager, told the Town Crier. “According to the real estate brokers representing the property owner (T-C Charleston Plaza, LLC), there was mutual interest by both the retail tenants and property owner not to renew.”
The other businesses at the 15-year-old Charleston Plaza – including Chipotle, Erik’s Deli Cafe and Starbucks – continue to operate. According to Lang, “there is a strong desire by the property owner to maintain the small retail pads fronting the site as retail.”
As for those back buildings, don’t expect them to be demolished to make way for housing or office space – despite the rumors posted on Nextdoor.
“The Charleston Plaza has a General Plan designation of Industrial/Regional Commercial and Zoning designation of MM (General Industrial),” Lang said. “The property owner is interested in securing new tenants consistent with the current/existing zoning.”