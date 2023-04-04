His and Her Rocks

The Los Altos Chamber of Commerce last month held ribbon-cutting ceremonies for three new businesses, including His and Her Rocks.

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

Los Altos Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg cut three ribbons consecutively March 23, officially welcoming a trio of new businesses to downtown.

In a special event hosted by the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, local residents sampled wine, listened to live music and met the owners of the new businesses: Dogma, which offers canine chiropractic care; K Spa and Bodywork, which provides massage and acupuncture services; and His and Her Rocks, which sells crystals and wood sculptures.

