Los Altos Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg cut three ribbons consecutively March 23, officially welcoming a trio of new businesses to downtown.
In a special event hosted by the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce, local residents sampled wine, listened to live music and met the owners of the new businesses: Dogma, which offers canine chiropractic care; K Spa and Bodywork, which provides massage and acupuncture services; and His and Her Rocks, which sells crystals and wood sculptures.
“It’s no secret that our business community has faced its fair share of challenges over the past three years,” Weinberg said while giving a speech at Dogma, located at 149 Second St. “But I’m proud of our city. … Our community is resilient. Our business communities are vibrant again, perhaps more vibrant now than before the pandemic began.”
Dogma’s two high school interns, Khando Gyaltsen and Kaitlyn Lee, also spoke at the event, noting how grateful they are to have the opportunity to practice their passion for medicine.
“I’ve always wanted to go into the medical field, so getting the chance to work here … has been an amazing opportunity,” Lee said.
After cutting the ribbon at Dogma, the festivities moved over to K Spa and Bodywork at 151 Second St., where owner Kathleen Li celebrated the opening of her second spa.
At the third ribbon cutting, at His and Her Rocks, owners Mark and Debra Bennett both expressed thanks for finally being able to open a permanent storefront for their business.
“My crystals are my children, and they have a home now,” said Mark of their newly opened shop at 296 State St., former home of Nature Gallery.
“This is a dream of ours,” Debra added, before tearing up and handing the microphone to Mark.
“While we like to say it’s a business partnership, this is more of a love affair – love of people, love of rocks, love of wood and just a love of interacting with everyone,” Mark said. “So, we’re blessed to be in Los Altos. This town has been extremely accepting of us, and whatever we can give back to the community, we look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments