08_30_23_BIZ_Cetrella.JPG

Cetrella, a Mediterranean-Californian restaurant, is moving from First Street to State Street mid-October. 

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

It would take about five minutes to walk from Cetrella’s current location on First Street to its future home.

Cetrella, a Mediterranean-Californian restaurant that came to Los Altos in 2015, plans to move to State Street Market in mid-October. It will replace El Alto, which closed its doors last September – just six months after opening. But for Cetrella owner M’hamed Bahet, moving his restaurant to State Street Market is an exciting opportunity that aligns with his current lease concluding. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.