It would take about five minutes to walk from Cetrella’s current location on First Street to its future home.
Cetrella, a Mediterranean-Californian restaurant that came to Los Altos in 2015, plans to move to State Street Market in mid-October. It will replace El Alto, which closed its doors last September – just six months after opening. But for Cetrella owner M’hamed Bahet, moving his restaurant to State Street Market is an exciting opportunity that aligns with his current lease concluding.
“The beautiful Mediterranean architecture (of State Street Market) pairs with our Mediterranean-Rim and California Coastal cuisine, with spacious indoor and outdoor dining comparable to Main Street,” Bahet said.
Cetrella will also operate the underground speakeasy area below the State Street restaurant, which Bahet said will be utilized for “late night bites and private dining.”
Additionally, Cetrella will utilize the teaching kitchen in State Street Market and incorporate “live jazz dining,” according to Bahet.
