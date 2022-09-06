Castellanos Farms

Kimberly Valdez represents Dinuba-based Castellanos Farms at its booth at the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market.

 Shiva Zokaei/Town Crier Editorial Intern

Castellanos Farms is a produce establishment that specializes in citrus and stone fruits, according to employee Kimberly Valdez.

Based in Dinuba in Tulare County, the business has been around for more than 30 years, Valdez said, and has been a vendor at the Downtown Los Altos Farmers’ Market for 15 years.

