It’s common for conservative investors to become fearful after a year of awful performance in the stock market. Last year certainly qualifies; it was the seventh worst year for the Standard & Poor’s 500 index since 1926.
Could 2023 also turn out to be a bad year for stocks? Of course, anything is possible. But two down years in a row for the S&P 500 is quite uncommon.
The last time the S&P 500 fell two years in a row was during 2001, when the index dropped 11.9% after a 9.1% dip in 2000. In fact, it dropped three years in a row that time, with 2002 being the worst of the three (down 22.1%). You may remember that period as the “Dot-Com Bust.”
Prior to that, you must go all the way back to 1973-1974 to find another double-year decline.
The S&P 500 also experienced negative returns three years in a row from 1939 through 1941, though the 1939 return – negative 0.4% – should really be considered flat.
The only other time since 1926 that the S&P 500 experienced multiple years of losses was during the Great Depression. It was down four years in a row from 1929 to 1932.
In summary, over the past century multiyear
stock market losses occurred only four times. Although we can’t know what will happen in the
future, if history is any guide, 2023 could turn out well. It’s certainly off to a good start, up over 6% so far as of this writing.
And if you’re still worried about investing in stocks this year, you might consider expanding your time horizon viewpoint. The S&P 500 may have lost 18% in 2022, but over the past two years (2021-2022), it gained more than 14% cumulatively. There are not many asset classes that provide that kind of return.
It’s always important to remember that we invest in the capital markets for long-term growth – not for short-term windfalls.
Los Altos resident Artie Green is founder of Cognizant Wealth Advisors (DBA: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC, a registered investment advisor). For more information, visit cognizantwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments