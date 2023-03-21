Bliss

Bliss Beauty Center at Rancho Shopping Center in Los Altos closed suddenly last month. Owner Tiffany Stone Lehman has not commented publicly on her decision to vacate the shop.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Bliss Beauty Center, a mainstay at Rancho Shopping Center for more than 20 years, closed up shop suddenly last month after sending a short-notice email to customers.

According to the email, sent Feb. 28 to people on the Bliss mailing list, the spa and salon shuttered permanently due to financial hardship. The closing date given was March 15, but the salon reportedly closed 12 days before that.

