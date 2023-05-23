Cooks Junction

Shoppers browse the merchandise at Cooks Junction last week. The downtown Los Altos kitchenware shop is closing after 40 years in business.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Two businesses in downtown Los Altos are closing permanently – Cooks Junction and Flora Los Altos.

Cooks Junction, the kitchenware shop that has operated on Main Street for nearly 40 years, is set to close soon after the shop’s owners reported that their new landlord opted not to renew their lease in favor of changing the space’s use.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.