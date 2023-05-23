Two businesses in downtown Los Altos are closing permanently – Cooks Junction and Flora Los Altos.
Cooks Junction, the kitchenware shop that has operated on Main Street for nearly 40 years, is set to close soon after the shop’s owners reported that their new landlord opted not to renew their lease in favor of changing the space’s use.
The lease expires in July, so customers can expect the store to close before then.
The shop’s owners did not respond to the Town Crier’s requests for comment before the paper’s print deadline.
Select items in the shop are up to 50% off. Products will continue to be available online.
The restaurant Flora Los Altos, whose previous incarnations included Aldo and BariBar Bistro, was sold and shuttered May 11. It opened in late 2022.
“It’s with a heavy heart that I share with you some news that I want you to hear from me first, which is that I have sold Flora, effective right away, and we won’t be open again,” said Ryan
Morris, Flora owner, in a May 11 Facebook video. “It’s a good thing, even though it feels way too soon, because it gives me a chance to be home with my little twin girls more, which Flora and BariBar and Aldo have been able to provide me the chance to keep them in Los Altos here and raise them. But now as they’re leaving kindergarten, I have to be with them at night, and I have to be with them more.”
A new restaurant is slated to assume the space at 388 Main St., but no information is yet available about the new eatery, when it is set to be open or what type of food will be on the menu.
Morris did not respond to the Town Crier’s requests for an interview before the paper’s print deadline.
