Tin Pot closing downtown shop
Tin Pot Creamery is closing up shop in Los Altos and elsewhere.
Tin Pot Creamery is closing up shop in Los Altos and elsewhere.
The Los Altos location, inside State Street Market, will shutter when it runs out of current inventory, according to Robert Hindman of Los Altos Community Investments, which owns the market.
“LACI brought Tin Pot to Los Altos almost a decade ago and the community embraced their locally produced, hand-crafted creations,” Hindman said in an email to the Town Crier last week. “We understand that all of their South Bay and Peninsula stores have closed recently. While we’re sad to see Tin Pot closing, fans of their ice cream will still find their pints sold at nearby Whole Foods Markets.”
Hindman added that another ice cream business will take Tin Pot’s spot in the market.
The Los Altos, Mountain View, Palo Alto and Sunnyvale Chambers of Commerce have joined forces to host a mixer and networking event 5:30-7:30 p.m. today (March 1) at HanHaus Palo Alto.
The gathering offers an opportunity to connect with fellow professionals and business owners.
Keynote speaker Paul Single is managing director, senior economist and senior portfolio manager for City National Bank. His presentation is titled “Economic Trends for Business in 2023.”
Light refreshments and drinks will be provided.
HanHaus, a co-working space and cafe, is located at 456 University Ave., Palo Alto.
Admission to the event is free for chamber members.
To RSVP and for more information, visit
The Los Altos Adult 50+ Program and Tax-Aide are offering free tax-return preparation services Monday mornings through April 10 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
The program focuses on clients with moderate incomes, with an emphasis on those ages 50 and up.
To make an appointment or to determine whether your tax return qualifies, call (650) 947-2797.
