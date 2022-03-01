Sereno will now be listing properties on the home brokerage Christie’s International Real Estate site, a partnership announced Feb. 10 with
@properties, the real estate brokerage and technology firm that recently purchased Christie’s.
Described as a “win-win” by the companies, officals said Los Gatos-based Sereno gets access to Christie’s real estate site, while @properties gets Bay Area exposure through Sereno.
Sereno co-founders Chris Trapani and Ryan Iwanaga will continue as owners and operate the brokerage, while @properties is also making an investment in the company.
The firm will become Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno.
Sereno has 580 agents in 17 offices and is active in four of the nation’s top 10 ZIP codes for median home price, including Los Altos.
“Christie’s International Real Estate is huge for us in terms of greater visibility and credibility in the luxury market,” Trapani said. “There is no doubt it can open new doors for us in our current markets and other locations where there are prime opportunities for expansion.”
For more information, visit sereno.com.
City National Bank opens with familiar face
City National Bank officials Feb. 15 celebrated the grand opening of their ninth Bay Area branch, in Sunnyvale.
As part of its celebration, the bank presented a $10,000 check to support Sunnyvale Community Services, a nonprofit emergency agency assisting local residents.
Amal Allan, who served as manager at Bank of the West in downtown Los Altos, is the new vice president and manager at the City National Bank Sunnyvale branch.
Allan brings nearly 25 years of banking experience to her new role at City National. She started her career as a teller and has since worked in every position in a branch environment. She also has hosted financial literacy and elder fraud/abuse seminars.
Over the years, Allan has volunteered for organizations focused on reading and financial literacy support.
City National Bank’s newest branch is located in downtown Sunnyvale at 301 W. McKinley Ave., Suite 100.
For more information, call (408) 962-3400 or visit cnb.com.