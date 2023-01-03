Cruz Kombucha

Tracy Desmond markets Cruz Kombucha at the Los Altos Farmers’ Market last spring.

 Courtesy of Tracy Desmond

Los Altos resident Tracy Desmond didn’t start out as a consumer of commercially sold kombucha, but she tasted a friend’s brew and liked the way the not-too-sugary drink made her feel. She got a scoby – the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast that starts a batch – to try making her own.

Desmond launched Cruz Kombucha last spring in farmers’ markets, and it’s now on tap at approximately 10 Bay Area locations, including State Street Market in Los Altos, as well as available online as growlers and six-packs for local pickup.

By

Reporter

Eliza Ridgeway edits the Food & Wine, Camps, Bridal, Celebrations and Beyond the Classroom sections at the Town Crier, as well as reporting for all sections of the paper.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.