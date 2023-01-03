Los Altos resident Tracy Desmond didn’t start out as a consumer of commercially sold kombucha, but she tasted a friend’s brew and liked the way the not-too-sugary drink made her feel. She got a scoby – the symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast that starts a batch – to try making her own.
Desmond launched Cruz Kombucha last spring in farmers’ markets, and it’s now on tap at approximately 10 Bay Area locations, including State Street Market in Los Altos, as well as available online as growlers and six-packs for local pickup.
The story of how Desmond went from amateur appreciation to scaling a food business includes chemistry, mentorship and a zookeeper’s appreciation for tiny symbiotic organisms.
Once Desmond was producing more kombucha than she could drink on her own, and enjoying the process of perfecting the craft, she started paying more attention to commercial kombucha producers with the growing question: Could she go into business herself? Desmond started having in-depth conversations with a kombucha maker who made a great product, and sold it at a local farmers’ market.
“She met me and I had a notebook and took a million notes – I had no idea what she was talking about, because she was talking on a commercial scale about tools and pH and alcohol levels,” Desmond recalled. “Every time I’d go to the market, I’d ask her another question, and she was just really gracious with her time and information.”
Taking a kombucha master class and touring a big commercial kombucha facility in the East Bay gave Desmond more sense of how recipes scale from home hobby to commerce. At the end of 2021, she resolved to brew on a bigger scale – just as the owner she’d been chatting with was exiting the business, and open to selling her fermenters, other equipment, and making introductions to the local bars that maintained kombucha taps.
“I had been making kombucha in gallon or half-gallon containers, and she had 50- and 80-gallon,” Desmond said.
A whirlwind of studying kombucha lore, local permitting and commercial kitchen logistics followed. By March, she had found a shared space in San Jose that could accommodate big fermenters, with a ghost kitchen up front and a big kitchen in the back. This was all happening after-hours – Desmond has a day job and family she cares for as well as her vats of kombucha – so she was doing her experimental brewing until midnight some nights.
“It’s different at different sizes. It’s different at different temperatures,” she said of the alchemical process. “I tried different flavors – I didn’t really know what I was doing, but I just kept at it, and got better.”
Experimenting with flavorings
Thanks to that gracious mentorship, Desmond had been able to shadow what a farmers’ market operation looked like and develop relatioships with keg customers already keen on kombucha. By Memorial Day, she was selling product.
Farmers’ market stalls were a relatively easy fit, but convincing bars to pull a beer line and replace it with kombucha took more effortful pitching. The drink is so low in alcohol – typically less than 2% – that it provides an option for consumers who don’t want beer or wine, but don’t find soda an exciting alternative. Some people don’t, or can’t, drink alcohol, and others are excited about kombucha’s nutritional value as a lower-sugar, fermented food – Desmond said the markets have been a place to observe how kombucha draws people from all backgrounds and ages.
“I don’t drink coffee, but I just really feel a little bit of a lift throughout my whole body when I drink kombucha,” she said.
The fruit and fermenting scoby work on a green tea base, but the actual amount of caffeine in the kombucha is less than in coffee or tea.
Her flavors range from a fierce lemon ginger to a sweeter mixed berry (that one’s a favorite with kids) and raspberry ginger, which Desmond said is typically the adult crowd favorite. She’s also started experimenting with herb flavorings like the Scarborough Fair (parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme) and variety with reishi, chaga and lion’s mane mushrooms and sage. She sources her fruit, tea and herbs locally, and after testing green, black and white teas, she’s honed in on a ratio of tea leaves, sugar (some is added to each batch) and perfect water temperature to create a base maximally delicious for the scoby.
Her scobys, which look like gelatinous alien crumpets suspended in liquid, have coddled lives in 5-gallon glass jars when they aren’t fermenting a batch – “I’m very protective,” Desmond said with a self-aware laugh at the weirdness of the endeavor. The scoby and its starter, a liquid filled with bacteria and yeast, grow a living microbial community inside each batch, generating light carbonation, that hint of alcohol and the vinegary flavor as they thrive.
“It seems like that kind of relationship is somewhat mandatory for a scoby tender,” Desmond said of her affectionate attention to her creatures. “You’re like a zookeeper. … They are living, breathing organisms.”
