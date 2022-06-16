Apricot harvest at the Los Altos Heritage Orchard was supposed to begin this morning, bringing the first batch of Blenheims into the hands of residents and apricot lovers.
Although its reign over the summer fruit season lasts only approximately one week, perhaps no other produce rules Los Altos like the Blenheim apricot.
“They’re wonderful, but they don’t last long,” said Craig Kozy, owner of DeMartini Orchard, which stocks the fruit not sold on-site at the city orchard.
Kozy told the Town Crier that the fruit are uniquely delicate, due to high water content, meaning most stores won’t sell the variety as they bruise almost as soon as they’re touched. Remaining mostly greenish in color, with a slight blush of orange, Blenheims are the ugly duckling of the apricot world in terms of looks.
Still, “Blenheim apricots have the best flavor of any apricots,” Kozy said.
Orchardist Phil Doetsch alerted the Town Crier to the upcoming harvest this week.
“As soon as we start to see the blush, we start to look at picking,” he said.
The growing season this year has been a bit unusual, Doetsch said, with more rain than usual early in the year and little to no rain later on.
“We’re working to put together a drip irrigation system so we can get irrigated on a regular basis,” he said of plans for next year’s crop.
A taste of the past
Although stories of the apricot’s origin range from China to Luxembourg and Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, Doetsch said the species has become “a native apricot” in Santa Clara County.
“In fact, Santa Clara County was the largest exporter of dried apricots before World War II,” he said.
According to Doetsch, who grew up on a farm in Los Gatos, the orchard represents a little piece of the county’s past in the heart of Silicon Valley. He said when he works the orchard, older residents often approach to tell him that they used to cut through the orchard on their way to school.
“When I was a kid, if you were on certain hilltops looking over the valley, all you saw in March was blossoms on the tree,” he recalled. “You didn’t see Google, you didn’t see Facebook. You just saw orchards.”
He described the heritage orchard as a “jewel,” adding, “being that the orchard is in the heart of Los Altos, it is proof that people and the orchard can get along and co-mingle very well.”
Doetsch enjoys Blenheims in pies and other baked goods, but Kozy prefers his plain and freshly picked. Enjoy them however you like – but quickly, as the harvest lasts only seven to 10 days.
The Los Altos Heritage Orchard’s apricots are available for purchase on-site at 1 N. San Antonio Road, as well as across the street at DeMartini Orchard, while supplies last.
