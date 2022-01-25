Palo Alto’s Bevri Georgian restaurant is in the process of opening a second location in downtown Los Altos. It will open in the former site of Opa! at 325 Main St.
Bevri – which means “a lot” in Georgian – is still working to acquire the appropriate permits and expects to open in approximately two months.
The menu will be the same as the original location on Bryant Street in Palo Alto, “at least at the beginning,” according to founder and COO Tanya Razumova. The signature cheese bread, khachapuri, will be available along with other items such as Georgian dumplings and a selection of Georgian wines.
Razumova said she fell in love with the “European vibes” of downtown Los Altos.
“When we first came there, it just impressed us so much,” she said.
For more information, visit bevri.com.