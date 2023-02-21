Assemblymember Marc Berman – a Democrat who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View – last week introduced Assembly Bill 537, which cracks down on hidden fees charged by hotels and resorts.
The bill requires that such fees, which President Joe Biden called “junk fees” in his State of the Union speech Feb. 6, be disclosed in the advertised room rate.
“President Biden is right – Californians are tired of being played for suckers,” Berman said in a press release issued Feb. 13. “Surprise hotel fees are dishonest and misleading. You go to a website, enter the dates of your stay, pick a room for a certain price, enter your personal information, and then at the last minute the hotel or travel website tacks on resort or cleaning fees. We’ve all experienced it, and I’m tired of it. AB 537 will ensure that the advertised cost of your hotel stay is the real price you pay.”
Robert Herrell, executive director of the Consumer Federation of California, praised Berman for introducing the bill.
“Resort fees are becoming more common, more expensive and more troublesome by the day,” said Herrell, whose nonprofit is a sponsor of the bill. “Many companies manipulate consumers and their internet searches into thinking they’re getting a better deal than they really are. That’s why states and jurisdictions like Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., have taken bipartisan legal actions against these oftentimes hidden fees. Consumers should know what they’re getting and the complete price from the moment they start looking. That’s just common sense and basic consumer protection.”
According to an analysis by the Los Angeles Times, at least 1,000 of the 40,000 Airbnb listings included in the study charged a cleaning fee that was only $10 less than the nightly rate. The study also found that 83% of short-term rentals in Los Angeles charged a cleaning fee that typically ranged from $5 to $1,500, with one fee as much as $2,500.
