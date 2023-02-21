Assemblymember Marc Berman – a Democrat who represents Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View – last week introduced Assembly Bill 537, which cracks down on hidden fees charged by hotels and resorts.

The bill requires that such fees, which President Joe Biden called “junk fees” in his State of the Union speech Feb. 6, be disclosed in the advertised room rate.

