Artificial intelligence is the hot new thing. It’s revolutionizing medical research, challenging the art world and even helping small-business owners streamline and automate tasks.
But as with anything new and popular, scammers are quick to take advantage. When evaluating AI products for your business, be on the lookout for the following scam.
You receive an unsolicited call, email or text message claiming to offer AI services for small businesses. You may even stumble across a convincing-looking ad on social media or be sent one by a friend. The services sound amazing. You’ll pay a reasonable amount upfront, and once the AI is set up, you can expect incredible benefits, such as automating all your marketing needs. If the return on investment sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is.
If you engage with scammers offering phony AI services, you’ll likely lose any money you pay them. At the very least, your business information could fall into the hands of unscrupulous individuals and put you at risk for identity theft, business email compromise and other cons.
To protect yourself from AI scams:
• Research before you hire. Get to know a company before you do business with it. This requires thorough research. Review its website and social media accounts. If anything looks unprofessional or if contact information is missing or doesn’t work, steer clear. Do an internet search for reviews and complaints. Search the company name along with the word “scam” to find reports or any dishonest business practices. You can also look up companies at BBB.org.
• Watch out for aggressive sales tactics and far-fetched promises. These are two of scammers’ most effective schemes. If someone pressures you to buy a service, telling you you’ll miss out if you don’t act right now, or if they promise you your business will make hundreds or thousands of dollars with little to no effort on your part, it’s probably a scam.
