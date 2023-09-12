Myriad vintage and antique treasures await those who enter Armadillo Willy’s in Los Altos.
Look up at the ceiling and you’ll see an array of colorful hanging bicycles. Look to your right and you’ll see a case packed with eclectic figurines and shelves lined with unique tap handles. To the left, neon signs illuminate foosball and shuffleboard tables.
It’s not your typical Texas barbecue restaurant.
And while Armadillo Willy’s has six locations across the Bay Area, the Los Altos location is the only one with this quirky interior design – a design that reflects the niche interests of both the president of the company, Kevin Roberts, a self-proclaimed “big bike guy,” and co-general manager Neal Meyers.
“We want everyone to feel like they’re part of the Armadillo Willy’s family,” Roberts said. “The general manager of this store is really into vintage kids’ games and kids’ toys, so we have a lot of those vintage items here. By having my employees put in their ideas, it’s like being in their home for dinner.”
Armadillo Willy’s was established July 1, 1983, and the company is celebrating its 40th anniversary this month with a $500 catering sweepstakes and a commemorative pint glass giveaway.
To Roberts, 40 years in business is 40 years of Armadillo Willy’s family. Roberts became a partner in 1991, leaving the company for 15 years to raise his kids. But he said his love for the company led him to rejoin five years ago.
“I love this business, so I wanted to come back,” Roberts said, proudly wearing a shirt that says “Armadillo Willy’s Family.”
“It’s all about family,” he said. “And when I came back, I made sure we all wore these shirts and just let everybody know that they’re my extended family. I want them to feel proud that they’re here.”
Ribs and recreation
The first Armadillo Willy’s location opened in 1983 in Cupertino, and the Los Altos outpost became the second, debuting two years later. The Los Altos location stands out from the others for a few reasons – it’s the only location with a bar, and at one point it was a sit-down restaurant. Now it’s transitioned to a walk-up and order system, similar to the other locations.
“Over here in Los Altos, we’ve now added some games – some foosball tables and some shuffleboard tables – and we also have board games and things for kids to play when they come in here,” Roberts said. “This has more of a personality than the other stores do.”
Besides new interior decor, Roberts said not much has changed over 40 years.
“We’re still doing the same thing we did 40 years ago,” he said. “Baby back ribs, pork, barbecue, J&R pits, we’ve been doing the same thing. We’ve added burgers, we’ve added more salads, but the basics are still there that were there 40 years ago.”
And for those wondering why the barbecue restaurant is called “Armadillo Willy’s,” it’s named after an armadillo who won a race, according to Roberts.
When asked about future plans, Roberts said he’s hoping to “still plug along at the rate we’re doing right now and pleasing the customers and giving opportunities for people to have a job.”
“I love this job,” he added. “I’m here every day, so that says a lot right there. And I love my people that I work with. We just want to keep putting out the best barbecue for everybody in the Bay Area.”
Los Altos’ Armadillo Willy’s is located at 1031 N. San Antonio Road. To enter the $500 giveaway and for more information, visit armadillowillys.com.
